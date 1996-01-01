Given a frequency distribution with most data values clustered to the left and a long tail extending to the right, what is the shape of the distribution shown?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In frequency distributions, class width is found by .
A
subtracting the smallest data value from the largest and dividing by the number of classes
B
subtracting the lower class limit of the first class from the lower class limit of the next class
C
dividing the total number of data values by the number of classes
D
adding the upper and lower class limits of a class
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the class width in a frequency distribution refers to the size or range of each class interval.
Recall that class width is typically calculated by finding the difference between the lower class limits of two consecutive classes.
Express this mathematically as: \(\text{Class Width} = \text{Lower Class Limit of Class } (i+1) - \text{Lower Class Limit of Class } i\).
Note that this method ensures consistent class intervals and helps in organizing data into meaningful groups.
Recognize that other options like subtracting the smallest from the largest data value and dividing by the number of classes actually give the class interval size but not the class width directly, and adding upper and lower limits is not a correct method.
