In frequency distributions, class width is found by .
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Why is it generally recommended that the number of classes in a frequency distribution be between and ?
A
Because using fewer than classes guarantees that all data values are unique.
B
Because the number of classes must always equal the number of data points.
C
Because too few classes may oversimplify the data, while too many classes may make patterns difficult to detect.
D
Because having more than classes always results in a perfectly uniform distribution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frequency distribution groups data into classes or intervals to summarize and visualize the data effectively.
Recognize that having fewer than 5 classes can oversimplify the data, causing important details and patterns to be lost because many data points get lumped together.
Know that having more than 20 classes can make the distribution too detailed, causing the data to appear cluttered and making it harder to identify overall trends or patterns.
Realize that the recommended range of 5 to 20 classes strikes a balance between simplicity and detail, allowing meaningful patterns to emerge without overwhelming the reader.
Therefore, the choice of the number of classes is about optimizing clarity and interpretability of the data, not about matching the number of data points or guaranteeing uniqueness.
