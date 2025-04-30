Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:24 minutes
Problem 5.1.19a
Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 3 matches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the probability of getting exactly 3 matches in the California Daily 4 lottery. The table provided lists the probabilities for different numbers of matching digits (x).
Step 2: Locate the relevant probability in the table. The table shows the probability P(x) for each number of matching digits. For x = 3 (exactly 3 matches), the corresponding probability is 0.004.
Step 3: Interpret the probability. The value 0.004 represents the likelihood of selecting 3 digits that match the drawn digits in the same order during a 'straight' bet.
Step 4: Verify the context. Ensure that the table and problem description align with the calculation. The table explicitly provides the probability for x = 3, so no further computation is needed.
Step 5: Conclude the process. The probability of getting exactly 3 matches is directly obtained from the table as 0.004. This concludes the solution process.
