In a town of 500 households, 220 have a dog. The population proportion of dog owners in this town (expressed as a decimal) is p = __________.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Afraid to Fly According to a study conducted by the Gallup organization, the proportion of Americans who are afraid to fly is 0.10. A random sample of 1100 Americans results in 121 indicating that they are afraid to fly. Explain why this is not necessarily evidence that the proportion of Americans who are afraid to fly has increased since the time of the Gallup study.
Construction About 63% of the residents in a town are in favor of building a new high school. One hundred five residents are randomly selected. What is the probability that the sample proportion in favor of building a new school is less than 55%? Interpret your result.
A simple random sample of size n = 75 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 10,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.8.
b. What is the probability of obtaining x = 63 or more individuals with the characteristic? That is, what is P(p̂ ≥ 0.84)?
A simple random sample of size n = 200 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 25,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.65.
b. What is the probability of obtaining x = 136 or more individuals with the characteristic? That is, what is P(p̂ ≥ 0.68)?
Net worth is defined as total assets (value of house, cars, money, etc.) minus total liabilities (mortgage balance, credit card debt, etc.). According to a recent study by TNS Financial Services, 7% of American households had a net worth in excess of \$1 million (excluding their primary residence). A random sample of 1000 American households results in 82 having a net worth in excess of \$1 million. Explain why the results of this survey do not necessarily imply that the proportion of households with a net worth in excess of \$1 million has increased.
What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of x̄? What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of p̂?
Variability in Baseball Suppose, during the course of a typical season, a batter has 500 at-bats. This means the player has the opportunity to get a hit 500 times during the course of a season. Further, suppose a batter is a career 0.280 hitter (he averages 280 hits every 1000 at-bats or he has 280 successes in 1000 trials of the experiment), so the population proportion of hits is 0.280.
b. Would it be unusual for a player who is a career 0.280 hitter to have a season in which he hits at least 0.310?