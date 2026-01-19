Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

Landing on the Moon When the Apollo spacecraft landed on the Moon, the rocket engine would typically cut off at about 1.3 meters above the surface so that hot gases and dust and other surface materials would not cause damage. The landing module was in freefall starting at about 1 meter above the surface. The table below lists the time t (seconds) after being dropped and the distance d (meters) travelled by an object dropped near the surface of the Moon.