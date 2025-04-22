Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency calculated by summing all values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the overall distribution of the data. In this case, to find the mean of body temperatures, you would add all the temperatures together and divide by the total number of temperatures listed. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Reasonableness of Results Evaluating the reasonableness of statistical results involves assessing whether the calculated mean accurately reflects the data's characteristics. This can include checking if the mean falls within the range of the data and considering the context of the data, such as typical body temperature ranges for adults. A reasonable result should align with expectations based on prior knowledge. Recommended video: Guided course 10:28 10:28 Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests Example 1