Savings Recently, a random sample of 25–34 year olds was asked, “How much do you currently have in savings, not including retirement savings?” The following data represent the responses to the survey. Approximate the mean and standard deviation amount of savings.
Birth Weights Babies born after a gestation period of 32–35 weeks have a mean weight of 2600 grams and a standard deviation of 660 grams. Babies born after a gestation period of 40 weeks have a mean weight of 3500 grams and a standard deviation of 470 grams. Suppose a 34-week gestation period baby weighs 3000 grams and a 40-week gestation period baby weighs 3900 grams. What is the z-score for the 34-week gestation period baby? What is the z-score for the 40-week gestation period baby? Which baby weighs less relative to the gestation period?
Triathlon Roberto finishes a triathlon (750-meter swim, 5-kilometer run, and 20-kilometer bicycle) in 63.2 minutes. Among all men in the race, the mean finishing time was 69.4 minutes with a standard deviation of 8.9 minutes. Zandra finishes the same triathlon in 79.3 minutes. Among all women in the race, the mean finishing time was 84.7 minutes with a standard deviation of 7.4 minutes. Who did better in relation to their gender?
Household Winter Temperature Often, frequency distributions are reported using unequal class widths because the frequencies of some groups would otherwise be small or very large. Consider the following data, which represent the daytime household temperature the thermostat is set to when someone is home for a random sample of 750 households. Determine the class midpoint, if necessary, for each class and approximate the mean and standard deviation temperature.
ERA Champions In 2018, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets had the lowest earned-run average (ERA is the mean number of runs yielded per nine innings pitched) of any starting pitcher in the National League, with an ERA of 1.70. Also in 2018, Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays had the lowest ERA of any starting pitcher in the American League with an ERA of 1.89. In the National League, the mean ERA in 2018 was 3.611 and the standard deviation was 0.772. In the American League, the mean ERA in 2018 was 3.744 and the standard deviation was 0.893. Which player had the better year relative to his peers? Why?
Quality Control A manufacturer of bolts has a qualitycontrol policy that requires it to destroy any bolts that are more than 2 standard deviations from the mean. The quality-control engineer knows that the bolts coming off the assembly line have a mean length of 8 cm with a standard deviation of 0.05 cm. For what lengths will a bolt be destroyed? 167
Travel Time to Work The frequency distribution listed in the table represents the travel time to work (in minutes) for a random sample of 895 U.S. adults.
b. Approximate the standard deviation travel time to work for U.S. adults.