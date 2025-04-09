Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Sampling Systematic sampling is a method where you select every k-th element from a list or sequence. To implement this, you first determine the sampling interval k by dividing the population size by the desired sample size. Then, you randomly select a starting point within the first k elements and continue selecting every k-th element thereafter to form your sample.

Population and Sample In statistics, the population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about whom we want to draw conclusions, while a sample is a subset of the population that is used to represent the whole. In this context, the population is all students in the statistics class, and the sample is the six students selected using the systematic sampling method.