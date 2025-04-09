Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convenience Sampling Convenience sampling is a non-probability sampling technique where samples are selected based on their easy availability and proximity to the researcher. This method is often used when quick and easy data collection is desired, but it may not represent the entire population accurately due to potential biases.

Population and Sample In statistics, the population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about whom we are interested in drawing conclusions. A sample is a subset of the population selected for analysis. The goal is to use the sample to make inferences about the population, though the representativeness of the sample is crucial for valid conclusions.