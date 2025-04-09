Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:58 minutes
Problem 1.3.8e
Textbook Question
Sampling Method Assume that the population consists of all students currently in your statistics class. Describe how to obtain a sample of six students so that the result is a sample of the given type.
e. Convenience sample
1
Identify the characteristics of a convenience sample: A convenience sample is a non-probability sampling method where the sample is taken from a group that is easy to access or contact.
Consider the environment of your statistics class: Think about the students who are readily available, such as those sitting near you or those you frequently interact with.
Select six students based on ease of access: Choose students who are nearby or whom you can easily approach, such as those sitting in the front row or those who are your friends.
Ensure the sample is not random: Remember that a convenience sample does not require random selection, so you can select students based on proximity or familiarity.
Reflect on the potential biases: Understand that convenience sampling may introduce bias because it does not represent the entire population of the class, as it only includes those who are easily accessible.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Convenience Sampling
Convenience sampling is a non-probability sampling technique where samples are selected based on their easy availability and proximity to the researcher. This method is often used when quick and easy data collection is desired, but it may not represent the entire population accurately due to potential biases.
Population and Sample
In statistics, the population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about whom we are interested in drawing conclusions. A sample is a subset of the population selected for analysis. The goal is to use the sample to make inferences about the population, though the representativeness of the sample is crucial for valid conclusions.
Bias in Sampling
Bias in sampling occurs when certain members of the population are systematically more likely to be selected in the sample than others, leading to a sample that is not representative of the population. Convenience sampling is particularly prone to bias, as it relies on the ease of access rather than random selection, potentially skewing results.
