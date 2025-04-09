Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stratified Sampling Stratified sampling is a method of sampling that involves dividing a population into smaller groups, known as strata, that share similar characteristics. A random sample is then taken from each stratum. This technique ensures that each subgroup is adequately represented in the sample, improving the accuracy and representativeness of the results.

Population and Sample In statistics, the population refers to the entire group that you want to draw conclusions about, while a sample is a subset of the population that is used to represent the whole. Sampling is crucial because it allows researchers to gather insights without needing to study the entire population, which is often impractical or impossible.