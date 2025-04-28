Sleepwalking Assume that 29.2% of people have sleepwalked (based on “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering in the U.S. Adult General Population, by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20). Assume that in a random sample of 1480 adults, 455 have sleepwalked.





a. Assuming that the rate of 29.2% is correct, find the probability that 455 or more of the 1480 adults have sleepwalked.