Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
4:50 minutes
Problem 6.6.18a
Textbook Question
Sleepwalking Assume that 29.2% of people have sleepwalked (based on “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering in the U.S. Adult General Population, by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20). Assume that in a random sample of 1480 adults, 455 have sleepwalked.
a. Assuming that the rate of 29.2% is correct, find the probability that 455 or more of the 1480 adults have sleepwalked.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution to use. Since we are dealing with a proportion (29.2%) and a large sample size (1480 adults), we can approximate the binomial distribution using the normal distribution. This is valid under the conditions that both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5, where n is the sample size and p is the probability of success.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution. The mean is given by μ = np, and the standard deviation is given by σ = √(np(1-p)). Substitute n = 1480 and p = 0.292 into these formulas.
Step 3: Convert the problem into a z-score calculation. To find the probability of 455 or more adults sleepwalking, we first calculate the z-score using the formula z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the observed number of successes (455), μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation.
Step 4: Use the z-score to find the corresponding probability. Look up the z-score in a standard normal distribution table or use statistical software to find the cumulative probability up to the z-score. Since we are interested in 455 or more, subtract this cumulative probability from 1.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final probability represents the likelihood of observing 455 or more adults sleepwalking in a random sample of 1480, assuming the true proportion of sleepwalkers is 29.2%.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, sleepwalking can be considered a 'success,' and the distribution helps calculate the probability of observing a certain number of successes (455) in a sample of 1480 adults, given the known probability of sleepwalking (29.2%).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
For large sample sizes, the binomial distribution can be approximated by a normal distribution, which simplifies calculations. This approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5. In this case, it allows us to use the normal distribution to find the probability of observing 455 or more sleepwalkers in the sample of 1480 adults.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. In this scenario, we can set up a null hypothesis that the true proportion of sleepwalkers is 29.2% and use the sample data to determine if the observed number of sleepwalkers (455) significantly deviates from what we would expect under this hypothesis, thus assessing the validity of the assumption.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning