Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:57 minutes
Problem 6.CR.3a
Textbook Question
Foot Lengths of Women Assume that foot lengths of adult females are normally distributed with a mean of 246.3 mm and a standard deviation of 12.4 mm (based on Data Set 3 “ANSUR II 2012” in Appendix B).
a. Find the probability that a randomly selected adult female has a foot length less than 221.5 mm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given parameters of the normal distribution. The mean (μ) is 246.3 mm, and the standard deviation (σ) is 12.4 mm. The problem asks for the probability that a randomly selected adult female has a foot length less than 221.5 mm.
Step 2: Standardize the value 221.5 mm to a z-score using the z-score formula: z = (X - μ) / σ. Here, X is the value of interest (221.5 mm), μ is the mean (246.3 mm), and σ is the standard deviation (12.4 mm). Substitute the values into the formula.
Step 3: Once the z-score is calculated, use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a statistical software to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This cumulative probability represents the probability that a randomly selected adult female has a foot length less than 221.5 mm.
Step 4: Interpret the cumulative probability obtained from the z-table or software. This value is the probability that a randomly selected adult female has a foot length less than 221.5 mm.
Step 5: If required, express the probability as a percentage by multiplying the cumulative probability by 100. This step is optional and depends on how the final answer needs to be presented.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the foot lengths of adult females follow a normal distribution, which allows us to use statistical methods to find probabilities related to specific values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this question, calculating the Z-score for a foot length of 221.5 mm will help determine how many standard deviations this value is from the mean, which is essential for finding the corresponding probability in the normal distribution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of this question, we are interested in finding the probability that a randomly selected adult female has a foot length less than 221.5 mm. This involves using the Z-score to reference standard normal distribution tables or software to find the cumulative probability associated with that Z-score.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning