Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, foot lengths of women are assumed to follow a normal distribution, which allows for the application of statistical methods to analyze the data. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Percentiles A percentile is a measure used in statistics to indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. For example, P95 (the 95th percentile) represents the foot length below which 95% of the adult female population's foot lengths fall. Understanding percentiles is crucial for interpreting data distributions and making comparisons within a dataset.