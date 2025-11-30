For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(C) Participants rate their symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.
Master Levels of Measurement with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(C) Participants rate their symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.
For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(D) The dates of establishment for different businesses are recorded.
"In Problems 27–34, determine the level of measurement of each variable.
Volume of water used by a household in a day"
"In Problems 27–34, determine the level of measurement of each variable.
Year of birth of college students"
"In Problems 27–34, determine the level of measurement of each variable.
Assessed value of a house"
"In Problems 27–34, determine the level of measurement of each variable.
Time of day measured in military time"
"Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/ sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017. For each of the following variables in the data set, indicate the level of measurement of each variable.
State"
"Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/ sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017. For each of the following variables in the data set, indicate the level of measurement of each variable.
Fatalities"