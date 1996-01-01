Which level of measurement could describe both quantitative or qualitative data?
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Levels of Measurement
Multiple Choice
For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(D) The dates of establishment for different businesses are recorded.
A
Quantitative, Interval
B
Qualitative, Nominal
C
Quantitative, Ratio
D
Qualitative, Ordinal
Step 1: Understand the difference between quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative data represents categories or labels without inherent numerical meaning.
Step 2: Analyze the given data set: 'The dates of establishment for different businesses.' Dates are specific points in time and can be expressed numerically (e.g., year, month, day), so this data is quantitative.
Step 3: Identify the level of measurement. The four common levels are Nominal, Ordinal, Interval, and Ratio. Nominal and Ordinal are for qualitative data, while Interval and Ratio are for quantitative data.
Step 4: Determine if the dates have a true zero point. Since dates are measured on a calendar scale where zero does not represent the absence of time (e.g., year 0 is arbitrary), the data does not have a true zero, so it is not Ratio level.
Step 5: Conclude that dates of establishment are quantitative data measured at the Interval level because intervals between dates are meaningful, but there is no true zero point.
