For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(A) A hospital records the birth weights of newborns.
(A) A hospital records the birth weights of newborns.
(B) Survey responses on participants’ favorite menu item at a diner.
(C) Participants rate their symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.
(D) The dates of establishment for different businesses are recorded.
"In Problems 27–34, determine the level of measurement of each variable.
Year of birth of college students"
Eye color"
Assessed value of a house"