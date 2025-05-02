Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:59 minutes
Problem 8.1.29
Textbook Question
Interpreting Power Chantix (varenicline) tablets are used as an aid to help people stop smoking. In a clinical trial, 129 subjects were treated with Chantix twice a day for 12 weeks, and 16 subjects experienced abdominal pain (based on data from Pfizer, Inc.). If someone claims that more than 8% of Chantix users experience abdominal pain, that claim is supported with a hypothesis test conducted with a 0.05 significance level. Using 0.18 as an alternative value of p, the power of the test is 0.96. Interpret this value of the power of the test.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'power of a test'. The power of a statistical test is the probability that the test correctly rejects the null hypothesis (H₀) when the alternative hypothesis (H₁) is true. It is calculated as 1 - β, where β is the probability of a Type II error (failing to reject H₀ when H₁ is true).
Step 2: Identify the context of the problem. In this case, the null hypothesis (H₀) is that the proportion of Chantix users experiencing abdominal pain is 8% (p = 0.08). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the proportion is greater than 8% (p > 0.08).
Step 3: Recognize the significance of the power value provided. A power of 0.96 means that there is a 96% probability of correctly rejecting the null hypothesis (H₀) when the true proportion of Chantix users experiencing abdominal pain is 18% (p = 0.18).
Step 4: Interpret the practical implication. A high power (0.96) indicates that the test is very effective at detecting a true difference (i.e., when the true proportion is 18%, the test will almost always reject the null hypothesis that the proportion is 8%).
Step 5: Conclude the interpretation. The power of 0.96 suggests that the test is highly reliable in identifying that the proportion of Chantix users experiencing abdominal pain is greater than 8% if the true proportion is indeed 18%.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. In this context, the null hypothesis would state that 8% or fewer Chantix users experience abdominal pain, while the alternative suggests that the proportion is greater than 8%.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Power of a Test
The power of a test is the probability that it correctly rejects the null hypothesis when the alternative hypothesis is true. It is calculated as 1 minus the probability of a Type II error (failing to reject H0 when H1 is true). A power of 0.96 indicates a very high likelihood of detecting a true effect (in this case, that more than 8% of users experience abdominal pain) if it exists.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this scenario, a significance level of 0.05 means there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). It sets the standard for how strong the evidence must be to support the claim that more than 8% of users experience abdominal pain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice