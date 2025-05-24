Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.1.6a
Textbook Question
Identifying H0 and H1
In Exercises 5–8, do the following:
a. Express the original claim in symbolic form.
b. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses.
Light Year Claim: Most adults know that a light year is a measure of distance. Sample data: A Pew Research Center survey of 3278 adults showed that 72% knew that a light year is a measure of distance.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The claim is that 'most adults know that a light year is a measure of distance.' In statistical terms, 'most' typically means more than 50%. This will guide us in formulating the hypotheses.
Step 2: Express the original claim in symbolic form. Let p represent the proportion of adults who know that a light year is a measure of distance. The claim 'most adults' translates to p > 0.5.
Step 3: Identify the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis is the statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it is often the complement of the claim. Here, H0: p ≤ 0.5.
Step 4: Identify the alternative hypothesis (H1). The alternative hypothesis represents the claim being tested. Since the claim is that 'most adults' know this fact, H1: p > 0.5.
Step 5: Summarize the hypotheses. The null hypothesis is H0: p ≤ 0.5, and the alternative hypothesis is H1: p > 0.5. These hypotheses will be tested using the sample data provided (72% of 3278 adults).
Key Concepts
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. It is often formulated to be tested against an alternative hypothesis. In this context, H0 might state that the proportion of adults who know that a light year is a measure of distance is equal to a certain value, such as 50%.
Alternative Hypothesis (H1)
The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the statement that there is an effect or a difference, opposing the null hypothesis. It is what researchers aim to support through their data. For the light year claim, H1 could assert that the proportion of adults who understand that a light year measures distance is greater than 50%, reflecting the original claim.
Symbolic Representation
Symbolic representation in statistics involves expressing hypotheses using mathematical symbols. This allows for clear communication of the hypotheses being tested. For example, if p represents the proportion of adults who know what a light year is, the symbolic forms could be H0: p = 0.50 and H1: p > 0.50, succinctly capturing the claims being evaluated.
