Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. It is often formulated to be tested against an alternative hypothesis. In this context, H0 might state that the proportion of adults who know that a light year is a measure of distance is equal to a certain value, such as 50%. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Alternative Hypothesis (H1) The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the statement that there is an effect or a difference, opposing the null hypothesis. It is what researchers aim to support through their data. For the light year claim, H1 could assert that the proportion of adults who understand that a light year measures distance is greater than 50%, reflecting the original claim. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses