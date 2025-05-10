In Exercises 5–12, determine whether the given procedure results in a binomial distribution or a distribution that can be treated as binomial (by applying the 5% guideline for cumbersome calculations). For those that are not binomial and cannot be treated as binomial, identify at least one requirement that is not satisfied.





In a Pew Research Center survey, 3930 subjects were asked if they have ever fired a gun, and the responses consist of “yes” or “no.”