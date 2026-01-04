Which of the following scenarios can be appropriately answered using a Two-Way ANOVA test?
Interaction
b. If there does appear to be an interaction between gender and age bracket, how should we continue with the procedure for two-way analysis of variance?
Key Concepts
Interaction Effect in Two-Way ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA Procedure with Interaction
Post Hoc Analysis and Simple Effects
Watch next
Master Intro to Two-Way ANOVA & Two-Way Tables with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A university surveys how study group size (solo, duo, group) and study environment (quiet, noisy) affect test performance. Which of the following conclusions most clearly suggests an interaction effect between the two factors?
Which of the following interaction plots best indicates no interaction between the two factors?
"Interaction
a. Based on the display included with the preceding exercise, what do you conclude about an interaction between gender and age bracket?
Gender and Age Bracket Based on the display included with Exercise 8, what are the final conclusions?
Birth Weights Data Set 6 “Births” includes birth weights (g), hospitals, and the day of the week that mothers were admitted to the hospital. Using rows to represent the four hospitals (Albany Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital Center, Olean General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital), and using columns to represent the seven different days of the week, a two-way table has 28 individual cells. Using five birth weights for each of those 28 cells and using StatCrunch for two-way analysis of variance, we get the results displayed below. What do you conclude?
Weights from ANSUR I and ANSUR II The following table lists weights (kg) of randomly selected U.S. Army personnel obtained from the ANSUR I study conducted in 1988 and the ANSUR II study conducted in 2012. If we use the data with two-way analysis of variance and a 0.05 significance level, we get the accompanying display. What do you conclude?
Pancake Experiment Listed below are ratings of pancakes made by experts (based on data from Minitab). Different pancakes were made with and without a supplement and with different amounts of whey. The results from two-way analysis of variance are shown. Use the displayed results and a 0.05 significance level. What do you conclude?