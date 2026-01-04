Birth Weights Data Set 6 “Births” includes birth weights (g), hospitals, and the day of the week that mothers were admitted to the hospital. Using rows to represent the four hospitals (Albany Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital Center, Olean General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital), and using columns to represent the seven different days of the week, a two-way table has 28 individual cells. Using five birth weights for each of those 28 cells and using StatCrunch for two-way analysis of variance, we get the results displayed below. What do you conclude?