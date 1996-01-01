Multiple Choice
A university surveys how study group size (solo, duo, group) and study environment (quiet, noisy) affect test performance. Which of the following conclusions most clearly suggests an interaction effect between the two factors?
Which of the following scenarios can be appropriately answered using a Two-Way ANOVA test?