A student’s test grade of 75 represents the 65th percentile of the grades. What percent of students scored higher than 75?
Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 29–32, use the ogive, which represents the cumulative frequency distribution for quantitative reasoning scores on the Graduate Record Examination in a recent range of years. (Adapted from Educational Testing Service)
What score represents the 65th percentile? How should you interpret this?
You Explain It! Percentiles Explain the meaning of the following percentiles. Source: National Center for Health Statistics. a. The 5th percentile of the weight of males 36 months of age is 12.0 kg. b. The 95th percentile of the length of newborn females is 53.8 cm.
Roller Coaster Speed Outlier Identify any outliers among the data listed for Exercise 1.
In Problems 3 and 4, (a) identify the shape of the distribution and (b) determine the five-number summary. Assume that each number in the five-number summary is an integer.
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
What percentile is a score of 170? How should you interpret this?