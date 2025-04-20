Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Outliers are data points that differ significantly from other observations in a dataset. They can indicate variability in measurement, experimental errors, or novel phenomena. Identifying outliers is crucial as they can skew statistical analyses and affect the results of tests, leading to potentially misleading conclusions.

Statistical measures such as mean, median, and standard deviation are essential for understanding the distribution of data. The mean provides the average value, while the median offers the middle point, and the standard deviation indicates the spread of data around the mean. These measures help in determining whether a data point is an outlier by comparing it to the overall dataset.