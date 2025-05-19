Roller Coaster Speed Outlier Identify any outliers among the data listed for Exercise 1.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Morningstar is a mutual fund rating agency. It ranks a fund’s performance by using one to five stars. A one-star mutual fund is in the bottom 10% of its investment class; a five-star mutual fund is at the 90th percentile of its investment class. Interpret the meaning of a five-star mutual fund.
Key Concepts
Percentiles
Mutual Fund Ratings
Investment Class
Watch next
Master Percentiles and Quartiles with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[DATA] Wait Time The following data represent the wait time (in minutes) for a random sample of 40 visitors to Disney’s Dinosaur Ride in Animal Kingdom.
a. Determine and interpret the quartiles. b. Check the data set for outliers.
In Problems 3 and 4, (a) identify the shape of the distribution and (b) determine the five-number summary. Assume that each number in the five-number summary is an integer.
[NW] You Explain It! Percentiles Explain the meaning of the following percentiles. Source: Advance Data from Vital and Health Statistics. a. The 15th percentile of the head circumference of males 3 to 5 months of age is 41.0 cm. b. The 90th percentile of the waist circumference of females 2 years of age is 52.7 cm. c, Anthropometry involves the measurement of the human body. One goal of these measurements is to assess how body measurements may be changing over time. The following table represents the standing height of males aged 20 years or older for various age groups. Based on the percentile measurements of the different age groups, what might you conclude?
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 29–32, use the ogive, which represents the cumulative frequency distribution for quantitative reasoning scores on the Graduate Record Examination in a recent range of years. (Adapted from Educational Testing Service)
What percentile is a score of 170? How should you interpret this?
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
The length of a guest lecturer’s talk represents the third quartile for talks in a guest lecture series. Make an observation about the length of the talk.