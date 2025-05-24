Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:26 minutes
Problem 3.1.58
Textbook Question
Classifying Types of Probability In Exercises 53-58, classify the statement as an example of classical probability, empirical probability, or subjective probability. Explain your reasoning.
58. You estimate that the probability of getting all the classes you want on your next schedule
is about 25%.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the three types of probability: Classical probability is based on equally likely outcomes, empirical probability is based on observed data or experiments, and subjective probability is based on personal judgment or estimation.
Analyze the given statement: 'You estimate that the probability of getting all the classes you want on your next schedule is about 25%.'
Notice that the probability is described as an estimate, which is not derived from observed data or a formal calculation of equally likely outcomes.
Recognize that this estimate is based on personal judgment or belief, rather than empirical evidence or a theoretical framework.
Classify the statement as an example of subjective probability because it relies on personal estimation rather than data or mathematical reasoning.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Classical Probability
Classical probability is based on the assumption that all outcomes in a sample space are equally likely. It is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. For example, the probability of rolling a three on a fair six-sided die is 1/6, as there is one favorable outcome and six possible outcomes.
Recommended video:
Empirical Probability
Empirical probability, also known as experimental probability, is determined by conducting experiments or observing real-world events. It is calculated by taking the ratio of the number of times an event occurs to the total number of trials. For instance, if you flip a coin 100 times and it lands on heads 55 times, the empirical probability of getting heads is 55/100 or 0.55.
Recommended video:
Subjective Probability
Subjective probability is based on personal judgment, intuition, or experience rather than on exact calculations or empirical data. It reflects an individual's belief about the likelihood of an event occurring. For example, estimating a 25% chance of getting all desired classes in a schedule is a subjective probability, as it relies on personal assessment rather than statistical analysis.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice