Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:38 minutes
Problem 3.1.52
Textbook Question
Using a Frequency Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 49-52, use the frequency distribution at the left, which shows the population of the United States by age group, to find the probability that a U.S. resident chosen at random is in the age range. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
52. 65 years old and older
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly chosen U.S. resident is 65 years old or older. To do this, we need to use the frequency distribution table provided.
Step 2: Identify the relevant data. From the table, the frequency for the age group '65 and over' is 54.1 million. The total population is the sum of all frequencies in the table.
Step 3: Calculate the total population. Add the frequencies for all age groups: 73.0 + 30.2 + 87.6 + 83.3 + 54.1. This gives the total population in millions.
Step 4: Use the formula for probability. The probability of a U.S. resident being 65 years old or older is given by the formula: P(65 and over) = (Frequency of 65 and over) / (Total population).
Step 5: Simplify the fraction. Divide the frequency for '65 and over' (54.1 million) by the total population calculated in Step 3 to find the probability. Express the result as a decimal or percentage.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
