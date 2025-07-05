Premature Birth and Education Does the length of term of pregnancy play a role in the level of education of the baby? Researchers in Norway followed over 1 million births between 1967 and 1988 and looked at the educational attainment of the children. The following data are based on the results of their research. Note that a full-term pregnancy is 38 weeks. Is gestational period independent of completing a high school diploma? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
c. Determine the critical values for a two-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 33.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Does It Matter Where I Sit? Does the location of your seat in a classroom play a role in attendance or grade? To answer this question, professors randomly assigned 400 students * in a general education physics course to one of four groups. Source: Perkins, Katherine K. and Wieman, Carl E, “The Surprising Impact of Seat Location on Student Performance” The Physics Teacher, Vol. 43, Jan. 2005.
The 100 students in group 1 sat 0 to 4 meters from the front of the class, the 100 students in group 2 sat 4 to 6.5 meters from the front, the 100 students in group 3 sat 6.5 to 9 meters from the front, and the 100 students in group 4 sat 9 to 12 meters from the front.
a. For the first half of the semester, the attendance for the whole class averaged 83%. So, if there is no effect due to seat location, we would expect 83% of students in each group to attend. The data show the attendance history for each group. How many students in each group attended, on average? Is there a significant difference among the groups in attendance patterns? Use the alpha=0.05 level of significance.
Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test regarding a population proportion at the α = 0.01 level of significance.
a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance with 22 degrees of freedom.
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 40.
You Explain It! ESP Suppose an acquaintance claims to have the ability to determine the birth month of randomly selected individuals. To test such a claim, you randomly select 80 individuals and ask the acquaintance to state the birth month of the individual. If the individual has the ability to determine birth month, then the proportion of correct birth months should exceed 1/12, the rate one would expect from simply guessing.
a. State the null and alternative hypotheses for this experiment.
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.