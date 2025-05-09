Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.1.27
Textbook Question
Biometric Security In a USA Today survey of 510 people, 270 (or 53%) said that we should replace passwords with biometric security, such as fingerprints. Use the following probabilities related to determining whether the result of 270 is significantly high (assuming the true rate is 50%). Is 270 significantly high? What should be concluded about the claim that the majority of the population says that we should replace passwords with biometric security? Explain.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. In this context, the null hypothesis (H0) posits that the true proportion of people favoring biometric security is 50%. The alternative hypothesis (H1) suggests that this proportion is greater than 50%. The goal is to determine if the observed data (270 out of 510) provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
P-Value
The p-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of the results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. In this case, the p-value of 0.0995 indicates the likelihood of obtaining 270 or more respondents favoring biometric security if the true proportion is indeed 50%. A smaller p-value would suggest stronger evidence against the null hypothesis.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is a threshold set by the researcher to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. Commonly, a significance level of 0.05 is used, meaning there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this scenario, if the p-value (0.0995) exceeds the significance level, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, suggesting that the claim about the majority favoring biometric security may not be statistically significant.
