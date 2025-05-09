Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. In this context, the null hypothesis (H0) posits that the true proportion of people favoring biometric security is 50%. The alternative hypothesis (H1) suggests that this proportion is greater than 50%. The goal is to determine if the observed data (270 out of 510) provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.

P-Value The p-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of the results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. In this case, the p-value of 0.0995 indicates the likelihood of obtaining 270 or more respondents favoring biometric security if the true proportion is indeed 50%. A smaller p-value would suggest stronger evidence against the null hypothesis.