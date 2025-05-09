Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
5:39 minutes
Problem 5.RE.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, assume that 4.2% of workers test positive when tested for illegal drugs (based on data from Quest Diagnostics). Assume that a group of ten workers is randomly selected.
Workplace Drug Testing If four of the ten workers test positive for illegal drugs, is that a significantly high result?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the problem in terms of a binomial distribution. The number of workers testing positive (X) follows a binomial distribution with parameters n = 10 (number of trials) and p = 0.042 (probability of success, i.e., testing positive). The probability mass function for a binomial distribution is given by: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k).
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution. The mean is given by μ = n * p, and the standard deviation is given by σ = sqrt(n * p * (1-p)).
Step 3: Determine the threshold for a 'significantly high' result. A common rule of thumb is to consider results significantly high if they are greater than μ + 2σ. Compute this threshold using the values of μ and σ calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Compare the observed value (4 workers testing positive) to the threshold calculated in Step 3. If the observed value exceeds the threshold, it is considered significantly high.
Step 5: Conclude whether the result is significantly high based on the comparison in Step 4. If the observed value is not greater than the threshold, it is not significantly high; otherwise, it is.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, testing positive for illegal drugs can be seen as a 'success,' and the distribution helps determine the likelihood of observing a certain number of positives among the ten workers.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold used to determine whether a result is statistically significant. Commonly set at 0.05, it indicates the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true. In this scenario, it helps assess whether the observed four positive tests are unusually high compared to what would be expected under the null hypothesis.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (e.g., the proportion of positive tests is 4.2%) and an alternative hypothesis (e.g., the proportion is greater than 4.2%). The results from the binomial distribution can be used to determine if the observed data provides enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
