Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:31 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook Question
Texting and Driving. In Exercises 21–26, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for groups of five drivers. The random variable x is the number of drivers in a group who say that they text while driving (based on data from an Arity survey of drivers).
Range Rule of Thumb for Significant Events
Use the range rule of thumb to determine whether 1 is a significantly low number of drivers who say that they text while driving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Range Rule of Thumb. This rule states that values are considered significantly low if they are below the mean minus two standard deviations, and significantly high if they are above the mean plus two standard deviations.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) of the random variable x using the formula μ = Σ[x * P(x)], where x is the number of drivers and P(x) is the probability associated with each x value.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation (σ) using the formula σ = √Σ[(x - μ)^2 * P(x)], where x is the number of drivers, μ is the mean, and P(x) is the probability associated with each x value.
Step 4: Determine the lower threshold for significantly low values using the formula μ - 2σ. Compare the value of 1 (the number of drivers who say they text while driving) to this threshold.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If 1 is below the calculated threshold, it is considered significantly low. Otherwise, it is not considered significantly low.
