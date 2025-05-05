Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:08 minutes
Problem 24b
Textbook Question
Texting and Driving. In Exercises 21–26, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for groups of five drivers. The random variable x is the number of drivers in a group who say that they text while driving (based on data from an Arity survey of drivers).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
b. Find the probability of getting 3 or more drivers who say that they text while driving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability of getting 3 or more drivers who say they text while driving. This means we need to calculate P(x ≥ 3), where x is the number of drivers in a group who text while driving.
Step 2: Use the complement rule to simplify the calculation. The complement of P(x ≥ 3) is P(x < 3). Therefore, P(x ≥ 3) = 1 - P(x < 3).
Step 3: Calculate P(x < 3) by summing the probabilities for x = 0, x = 1, and x = 2. From the table, these probabilities are P(0) = 0.066, P(1) = 0.238, and P(2) = 0.344.
Step 4: Add the probabilities for x = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 to find P(x < 3). This will give the total probability of having fewer than 3 drivers who text while driving.
Step 5: Subtract P(x < 3) from 1 to find P(x ≥ 3). This will give the probability of having 3 or more drivers who text while driving.
