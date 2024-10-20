Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Multiple Choice
A school administrator wants to compare the proportion of students who passed a standardized math exam in two different schools by taking samples from 2 classes. Assume the samples are random and independent. Calculate the -score for testing whether there is a significant difference in the population proportions of student passing rates, but do not find a -value or draw a conclusion for the hypothesis test.
Class A: 72 out of 120 students passed.
Class B: 65 out of 100 students passed.
A
-0.76
B
1.07
C
-1.07
D
0.76
