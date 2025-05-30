Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, each selected adult either believes that human activity contributes to climate change (success) or does not (failure). The parameters of the distribution are the number of trials (n = 25) and the probability of success (p = 0.49).

Probability Mass Function (PMF) The probability mass function gives the probability of obtaining a specific number of successes in a binomial distribution. For a given number of successes k, the PMF is calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k). This function is essential for determining the probability of observing between 8 and 11 adults who believe in the contribution of human activity to climate change.