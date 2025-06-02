Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.CR.12a
Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults think that human activity such as burning fossil fuels contributes a great deal to climate change. You randomly select 25 U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who think that human activity contributes a great deal to climate change is (a) exactly 12,
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The binomial distribution is used when there are a fixed number of independent trials (n), each with two possible outcomes (success or failure), and the probability of success (p) is constant for each trial. Here, n = 25 (number of trials) and p = 0.49 (probability of success).
Step 2: Use the binomial probability formula to calculate the probability of exactly 12 successes. The formula is: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n choose k' is the binomial coefficient, p is the probability of success, and k is the number of successes. Here, k = 12.
Step 3: Calculate the binomial coefficient (n choose k), which is given by the formula: (n choose k) = n! / [k! * (n-k)!]. Substitute n = 25 and k = 12 into this formula.
Step 4: Substitute the values of p = 0.49, k = 12, and n = 25 into the binomial probability formula. Compute p^k (0.49^12) and (1-p)^(n-k) ((1-0.49)^(25-12)).
Step 5: Multiply the binomial coefficient from Step 3 by the probabilities calculated in Step 4 to find the final probability P(X = 12).
Key Concepts
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, each adult's opinion on climate change can be seen as a trial, where 'success' is defined as an adult believing that human activity contributes significantly to climate change. The distribution is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function gives the probability of obtaining exactly k successes in n trials for a binomial distribution. It is calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n choose k' represents the binomial coefficient. This function is essential for determining the likelihood of observing a specific number of successes, such as exactly 12 adults in this scenario.
Introduction to Probability
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
For large sample sizes, the binomial distribution can be approximated by a normal distribution, which simplifies calculations. This approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5. In this case, with n = 25 and p = 0.49, the normal approximation can be used to estimate probabilities, making it easier to analyze the distribution of opinions among the selected adults.
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
