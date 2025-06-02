Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, each selected adult either believes that human activity contributes to climate change (success) or does not (failure). The parameters of the distribution are the number of trials (n = 25) and the probability of success (p = 0.49).

Probability Calculation To find the probability of a specific number of successes in a binomial distribution, we use the binomial probability formula: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k). For this question, we need to calculate the probability of fewer than two adults (k < 2) believing in the contribution of human activity to climate change, which involves summing the probabilities for k = 0 and k = 1.