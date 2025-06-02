Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:13 minutes
Problem 4.RE.15a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, find the indicated binomial probabilities. If convenient, use technology or Table 2 in Appendix B.
Seventy-two percent of U.S. civilian employees have access to medical care benefits. You randomly select nine civilian employees. Find the probability that the number who have access to medical care benefits is (a) exactly six
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The binomial distribution is used when there are a fixed number of independent trials, each with two possible outcomes (success or failure). Here, the number of trials (n) is 9, the probability of success (p) is 0.72, and the number of successes (x) is 6.
Step 2: Write the formula for the binomial probability: P(X = x) = (n choose x) * p^x * (1 - p)^(n - x). Here, (n choose x) is the binomial coefficient, which can be calculated as n! / [x! * (n - x)!].
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. For this problem, n = 9, x = 6, and p = 0.72. The formula becomes: P(X = 6) = (9 choose 6) * (0.72)^6 * (1 - 0.72)^(9 - 6).
Step 4: Calculate the binomial coefficient (9 choose 6). This is done using the formula: (9 choose 6) = 9! / [6! * (9 - 6)!]. Simplify this expression to find the value of the coefficient.
Step 5: Compute the probability by multiplying the binomial coefficient by (0.72)^6 and (1 - 0.72)^3. This will give you the probability that exactly 6 out of 9 employees have access to medical care benefits.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, it applies to the scenario of selecting employees with a specific probability of having medical care benefits. The distribution is defined by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function for a binomial distribution gives the probability of obtaining exactly k successes in n trials. It is calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n choose k' represents the binomial coefficient. This function is essential for determining the likelihood of specific outcomes, such as exactly six employees having access to benefits.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Binomial Coefficient
The binomial coefficient, denoted as 'n choose k' or C(n, k), represents the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials. It is calculated using the formula C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where '!' denotes factorial. This concept is crucial for calculating probabilities in binomial distributions, as it quantifies the different combinations of successes and failures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice