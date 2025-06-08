Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated as the sample statistic plus or minus a margin of error. For example, if 31% of surveyed adults use Pinterest with a margin of error of ±2.9%, the confidence interval would be from 28.1% to 33.9%. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, based on the sample data. In this case, a margin of error of ±2.9% means that the true percentage of U.S. adults using Pinterest could be 2.9% higher or lower than the reported 31%. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval