- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 6.3.30
Textbook Question
Translating Statements In Exercises 29–34, translate the statement into a confidence interval. Approximate the level of confidence.
In a survey of 220 U.S. adults ages 18–29, 65% said that they use Snapchat. The survey’s margin of error is ±7.9%. (Source: Pew Research Center)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample proportion (p̂) from the problem. Here, 65% of the surveyed adults use Snapchat, so p̂ = 0.65.
Determine the margin of error (ME) provided in the problem. The margin of error is ±7.9%, which can be written as ME = 0.079.
Construct the confidence interval using the formula: Confidence Interval = p̂ ± ME. This means the lower bound of the interval is p̂ - ME, and the upper bound is p̂ + ME.
Substitute the values into the formula: Lower Bound = 0.65 - 0.079 and Upper Bound = 0.65 + 0.079. This will give the range of the confidence interval.
Approximate the level of confidence. The margin of error is typically associated with a 95% confidence level unless otherwise stated. Therefore, the confidence level is approximately 95%.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated as the sample proportion plus or minus the margin of error. For example, if 65% of respondents use Snapchat and the margin of error is ±7.9%, the confidence interval would be from 57.1% to 72.9%.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, based on the sample data. In this case, a margin of error of ±7.9% means that the true percentage of Snapchat users in the population could be 7.9% higher or lower than the sample estimate of 65%.
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Level of Confidence
The level of confidence reflects the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the confidence interval. Common levels of confidence are 90%, 95%, and 99%. The level of confidence is typically associated with the margin of error; for instance, a 95% confidence level is often used in surveys, suggesting that if the survey were repeated multiple times, 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true parameter.
