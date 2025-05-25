Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean is the average of a set of numbers, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the count of values. It provides a central value that represents the overall dataset but can be influenced by extreme values (outliers). In the context of salaries, the mean gives a general idea of what a typical salary might be, but it may not always reflect the most common salary.

Median The median is the middle value in a sorted list of numbers. If the dataset has an odd number of observations, the median is the middle number; if even, it is the average of the two middle numbers. The median is particularly useful in salary data as it is less affected by outliers and provides a better representation of a 'typical' salary when the data is skewed.