Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
5:38 minutes
Problem 2.3.31
Textbook Question
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
Weights (in pounds) of Packages on a Delivery Truck
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean
The mean, or average, is calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It provides a measure of central tendency that is sensitive to extreme values, which can skew the result. For example, in a dataset of weights, if one package is significantly heavier than the others, it will raise the mean, potentially misrepresenting the typical weight.
Median
The median is the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle numbers. This measure is less affected by outliers and provides a better representation of the center for skewed distributions. For instance, in a dataset of package weights, the median would indicate the weight at which half the packages are lighter and half are heavier.
Mode
The mode is the value that appears most frequently in a dataset. A dataset may have one mode (unimodal), more than one mode (bimodal or multimodal), or no mode at all if all values occur with the same frequency. The mode is particularly useful for categorical data where we wish to know which is the most common category. In the context of package weights, the mode would indicate the weight that occurs most often among the packages.
