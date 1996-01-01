Blood Alcohol Concentration Go to http://www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data 3_1_35. The data represent the blood alcohol concentration (BAC), in percent, of a random sample of drivers involved in fatal car accidents. A BAC of 0 indicates that no alcohol was present. Draw a histogram of the data, describe the shape, and determine the mean and median BAC of drivers in fatal accidents. Which measure of central tendency better describes the typical BAC of drivers in fatal accidents? Explain.