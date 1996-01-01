In Exercises 37– 40, without performing any calculations, determine which measure of central tendency best represents the graphed data. Explain your reasoning.
Tail lengths (in feet) for a sample of American alligators are listed.
6.5 3.4 4.2 7.1 5.4 6.8 7.5 3.9 4.6
a. Find the mean, median, and mode of the tail lengths. Which best describes a typical American alligator tail length? Explain your reasoning.
Weekly salaries (in dollars) for a sample of construction workers are listed.
1100 720 1384 1124 1255 976 718 1316
749 1062 1248 891 969 790 860 1100
a. Find the mean, median, and mode of the salaries. Which best describes a typical salary?
Blood Alcohol Concentration Go to http://www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data 3_1_35. The data represent the blood alcohol concentration (BAC), in percent, of a random sample of drivers involved in fatal car accidents. A BAC of 0 indicates that no alcohol was present. Draw a histogram of the data, describe the shape, and determine the mean and median BAC of drivers in fatal accidents. Which measure of central tendency better describes the typical BAC of drivers in fatal accidents? Explain.
The distribution of income tends to be skewed to the right. Suppose you are running for a congressional seat and wish to portray that the average income in your district is low. Which measure of central tendency, the mean or the median, would you report? Why?
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the mean, median, and mode time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9