Mean The mean is the average of a set of numbers, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the count of values. It provides a central value that represents the data set, but can be influenced by extreme values (outliers). In the context of tail lengths, the mean gives a general idea of the average size of alligator tails. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Median The median is the middle value in a data set when the numbers are arranged in ascending order. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle numbers. It is a robust measure of central tendency that is less affected by outliers, making it useful for understanding typical values in skewed distributions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Calculating the Median