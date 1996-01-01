Tail lengths (in feet) for a sample of American alligators are listed.
6.5 3.4 4.2 7.1 5.4 6.8 7.5 3.9 4.6
a. Find the mean, median, and mode of the tail lengths. Which best describes a typical American alligator tail length? Explain your reasoning.
Weekly salaries (in dollars) for a sample of construction workers are listed.
1100 720 1384 1124 1255 976 718 1316
749 1062 1248 891 969 790 860 1100
a. Find the mean, median, and mode of the salaries. Which best describes a typical salary?
Blood Alcohol Concentration Go to http://www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data 3_1_35. The data represent the blood alcohol concentration (BAC), in percent, of a random sample of drivers involved in fatal car accidents. A BAC of 0 indicates that no alcohol was present. Draw a histogram of the data, describe the shape, and determine the mean and median BAC of drivers in fatal accidents. Which measure of central tendency better describes the typical BAC of drivers in fatal accidents? Explain.
You are negotiating a contract for the Players Association of the NBA. Which measure of central tendency will you use to support your claim that the average player’s salary needs to be increased? Why? As the chief negotiator for the owners, which measure would you use to refute the claim made by the Players Association?
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the mean, median, and mode time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9
Find the mode of the data in the table below. Is the data unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal?
Extending Concepts
Trimmed Mean To find the 10% trimmed mean of a data set, order the data, delete the lowest 10% of the entries and the highest 10% of the entries, and find the mean of the remaining entries.
b. Compare the four measures of central tendency, including the midrange.