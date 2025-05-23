Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measures of Central Tendency Measures of central tendency, including the mean, median, and mode, summarize a set of data points with a single representative value. The mean is the average, the median is the middle value when data is ordered, and the mode is the most frequently occurring value. Understanding these measures helps in determining which best represents the data based on its distribution and characteristics.

Distribution Shape The shape of a data distribution can significantly influence which measure of central tendency is most appropriate. For instance, a skewed distribution may render the mean misleading, while the median provides a better central value. Recognizing whether the data is symmetric, skewed, or has outliers is crucial for selecting the right measure.