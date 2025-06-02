Using and Interpreting Concepts





Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.





Power Failures The durations (in minutes) of power failures at a residence in the last 10 years

18 26 45 75 125 80 33

40 44 49 89 80 96 125

12 61 31 63 103 28 19