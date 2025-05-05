Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:25 minutes
Problem 5.R.3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, assume that 4.2% of workers test positive when tested for illegal drugs (based on data from Quest Diagnostics). Assume that a group of ten workers is randomly selected.
Workplace Drug Testing Find the mean and standard deviation for the numbers of workers in groups of ten who test positive for illegal drugs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial distribution problem because there are two possible outcomes for each worker: either they test positive for illegal drugs or they do not.
Step 2: Identify the parameters of the binomial distribution. The probability of success (testing positive) is p = 0.042, and the number of trials (workers) is n = 10.
Step 3: Use the formula for the mean of a binomial distribution, which is μ = n × p. Substitute the values of n and p into the formula to calculate the mean.
Step 4: Use the formula for the standard deviation of a binomial distribution, which is σ = √(n × p × (1 - p)). Substitute the values of n and p into the formula to calculate the standard deviation.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The mean represents the expected number of workers who test positive in a group of ten, and the standard deviation measures the variability around this mean.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The scenario described involves a binomial distribution, which models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials, each with the same probability of success. In this case, testing positive for illegal drugs is considered a 'success,' with a probability of 0.042 (4.2%) for each of the 10 workers tested.
Mean of a Binomial Distribution
The mean of a binomial distribution can be calculated using the formula μ = n * p, where n is the number of trials and p is the probability of success. For this question, with n = 10 and p = 0.042, the mean represents the expected number of workers testing positive in a group of ten.
Standard Deviation of a Binomial Distribution
The standard deviation of a binomial distribution is calculated using the formula σ = √(n * p * (1 - p)). This measures the variability or spread of the number of successes around the mean. In this context, it helps to understand how much the actual number of workers testing positive may differ from the expected mean in different samples of ten workers.
