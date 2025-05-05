Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.R.1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, assume that 4.2% of workers test positive when tested for illegal drugs (based on data from Quest Diagnostics). Assume that a group of ten workers is randomly selected.
Workplace Drug Testing Find the probability that exactly two of the ten workers test positive for illegal drugs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The binomial distribution is used because there are a fixed number of trials (n = 10 workers), each trial has two possible outcomes (positive or negative drug test), the probability of success (testing positive) is constant (p = 0.042), and the trials are independent.
Step 2: Write the formula for the binomial probability: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1 - p)^(n - k), where 'n' is the number of trials, 'k' is the number of successes, 'p' is the probability of success, and '1 - p' is the probability of failure.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, n = 10, k = 2, and p = 0.042. The formula becomes: P(X = 2) = (10 choose 2) * (0.042)^2 * (1 - 0.042)^(10 - 2).
Step 4: Calculate the binomial coefficient (10 choose 2), which is given by the formula: (n choose k) = n! / [k! * (n - k)!]. For this problem, (10 choose 2) = 10! / [2! * (10 - 2)!].
Step 5: Simplify the remaining terms: (0.042)^2 represents the probability of two workers testing positive, and (1 - 0.042)^8 represents the probability of the remaining eight workers testing negative. Multiply all these components together to find the probability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Probability
Binomial probability refers to the probability of obtaining a fixed number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, testing positive for illegal drugs is considered a 'success,' and the scenario involves ten independent tests, making it suitable for binomial distribution analysis.
Probability of Success and Failure
In a binomial distribution, the probability of success (testing positive) is denoted as 'p,' while the probability of failure (testing negative) is 'q,' where q = 1 - p. For this problem, p is 0.042 (4.2%), and q is 0.958 (95.8%). Understanding these probabilities is crucial for calculating the likelihood of different outcomes.
Combination Formula
The combination formula, denoted as C(n, k) or nCk, calculates the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials without regard to the order of selection. This is essential for determining how many different groups of two workers can test positive out of ten, which is a key component in calculating the overall probability of exactly two positives.
