Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:44 minutes
Problem 5.R.2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, assume that 4.2% of workers test positive when tested for illegal drugs (based on data from Quest Diagnostics). Assume that a group of ten workers is randomly selected.
Workplace Drug Testing Find the probability that at least one of the ten workers tests positive for illegal drugs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that at least one of the ten workers tests positive for illegal drugs. This is a complementary probability problem, where we first calculate the probability that none of the workers test positive and then subtract it from 1.
Step 2: Define the probability of a single worker testing positive. The problem states that the probability of a worker testing positive is 4.2%, or P(positive) = 0.042. Therefore, the probability of a worker not testing positive is P(not positive) = 1 - 0.042 = 0.958.
Step 3: Calculate the probability that all ten workers test negative. Since the workers are selected randomly and independently, the probability that all ten workers test negative is the product of the individual probabilities: P(all negative) = (P(not positive))^10 = (0.958)^10.
Step 4: Use the complement rule to find the probability that at least one worker tests positive. The complement rule states that P(at least one positive) = 1 - P(all negative). Substitute the value of P(all negative) from Step 3 into this formula.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the final probability. Perform the subtraction: P(at least one positive) = 1 - (0.958)^10. This will give the desired probability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance that at least one worker out of a group tests positive for illegal drugs. Understanding probability is essential for calculating outcomes in scenarios involving random selection.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Complement Rule
The Complement Rule states that the probability of an event occurring is equal to one minus the probability of the event not occurring. In this case, to find the probability that at least one worker tests positive, we can first calculate the probability that none test positive and subtract that from 1. This simplifies the calculation significantly.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
Binomial Distribution
The Binomial Distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials, each with the same probability of success. Here, testing positive for drugs can be seen as a 'success,' and the distribution helps in determining the probabilities of different outcomes for the ten workers selected. It is crucial for understanding how to apply the probability calculations in this scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
