Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:04 minutes
Problem 5.Q.10
Textbook Question
In Exercises 6–10, refer to the accompanying table, which describes the numbers of adults in groups of five who reported sleepwalking (based on data from “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering In the U.S. Adult General Population,” by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20).
Significant Events Is 4 a significantly high number of sleepwalkers in a group of 5 adults? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with determining whether 4 is a significantly high number of sleepwalkers in a group of 5 adults. To do this, we will use the probability distribution provided in the table and apply statistical concepts such as the rare event rule.
Step 2: Recall the rare event rule. According to this rule, an event is considered significantly high if its probability is very small, typically less than or equal to 0.05. We will compare the probability of having 4 sleepwalkers (P(x=4)) to this threshold.
Step 3: Locate the probability of 4 sleepwalkers in the table. From the table, P(x=4) = 0.027. This value represents the likelihood of observing 4 sleepwalkers in a group of 5 adults.
Step 4: Compare P(x=4) to the threshold of 0.05. If P(x=4) ≤ 0.05, then 4 sleepwalkers can be considered a significantly high number based on the rare event rule.
Step 5: Interpret the result. Based on the comparison, determine whether the probability of 4 sleepwalkers is rare enough to be considered significant. Provide reasoning based on the threshold and the probability value.
Video duration:2m
