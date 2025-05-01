Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
5:01 minutes
Problem 5.2.40a
Textbook Question
One of Mendel’s famous experiments with peas resulted in 580 offspring, and 152 of them were yellow peas. Mendel claimed that under the same conditions, 25% of offspring peas would be yellow. Assume that Mendel’s claim of 25% is true, and assume that a sample consists of 580 offspring peas.
a. Use the range rule of thumb to identify the limits separating values that are significantly low and those that are significantly high. Based on the results, is the result of 152 yellow peas either significantly low or significantly high?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values and parameters. The sample size (n) is 580, the proportion of yellow peas (p) is 0.25, and the complement proportion (q) is 1 - p = 0.75. These values will be used to calculate the mean and standard deviation of the binomial distribution.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) of the binomial distribution using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi> = <mi>n</mi> × <mi>p</mi></math>. Substitute the values of n and p into the formula.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi> = √(<mi>n</mi> × <mi>p</mi> × <mi>q</mi>)</math>. Substitute the values of n, p, and q into the formula.
Step 4: Use the range rule of thumb to determine the limits for significantly low and significantly high values. The formula for the lower limit is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi> - 2<mi>σ</mi></math>, and the formula for the upper limit is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi> + 2<mi>σ</mi></math>. Substitute the calculated values of μ and σ into these formulas.
Step 5: Compare the observed value of 152 yellow peas to the calculated limits. If 152 is below the lower limit, it is significantly low. If it is above the upper limit, it is significantly high. Otherwise, it is not significant.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range Rule of Thumb
The Range Rule of Thumb is a statistical guideline that helps identify the limits of typical variation in a dataset. It suggests that the range of values can be estimated by taking the mean and adding or subtracting twice the standard deviation. This rule is useful for determining what constitutes significantly low or high values in a given context, allowing researchers to assess whether observed outcomes deviate from expected results.
Recommended video:
5:14
Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events
Binomial Distribution
The Binomial Distribution is a probability distribution that describes the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this case, Mendel's claim of 25% yellow peas implies a binomial scenario where each pea can either be yellow (success) or not (failure). Understanding this distribution is crucial for calculating expected outcomes and assessing the significance of observed results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Significance Testing
Significance Testing is a statistical method used to determine if the observed data significantly deviates from a null hypothesis, which typically posits no effect or no difference. In this scenario, it involves comparing the observed number of yellow peas to the expected number based on Mendel's claim. If the observed value falls outside the established limits of typical variation, it may indicate a significant deviation, warranting further investigation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice